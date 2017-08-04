Jets claim WR Bruce Ellington ... then tweet a picture that's not him

You have to feel for New York Jets fans.

The organization hasn’t made the playoffs since 2011 and at this point might be better known for the now infamous “butt fumble” than any success it has had since Super Bowl III. Their roster looks so bad for this season, everyone thinks they’re tanking.

The team even had troubles identifying its newest acquisition.

After claiming 25-year-old wide receiver Bruce Ellington off of waivers from the San Francisco 49ers, the Jets tweeted out a picture of their newest addition. No harm done and a good way to keep fans up to speed right? Think again.

In a move that can aptly be described as “Jetsy,” the picture wasn’t actually of Ellington, but someone from the Arizona Cardinals. It wasn’t even Cardinals running back Andre Ellington, which would have been somewhat understandable. Rather, the Jets announced the move and tweeted out a picture of Brittan Golden, a 29-year-old wideout with the Arizona Cardinals who has 223 yards receiving to his name in four NFL seasons.

Naturally, the Jets have since deleted the tweet, but the power of screenshots will ensure it lives on forever.

View photos (Twitter.com/nyjets screen shot) More

The Jets got it right later on Friday, with a picture of their new receiver.

OK, one more time… We've claimed WR Bruce Ellington off waivers and waived/injured TE Brian Parker. pic.twitter.com/G86bvgZZpl — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 4, 2017





Maybe the Ellington faux pas will be a good distraction – at least until Gang Green starts playing actual football games, that is.

More Jets news from Yahoo

– – – – – – –

Follow Jordan Schultz on Twitter @Schultz_Report