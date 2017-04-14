Jets center Wesley Johnson signs RFA tender

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) -- New York Jets center Wesley Johnson has signed his restricted free agent tender.

The team announced the move Thursday.

The tender for Johnson is worth $2.746 million. Johnson is the likely replacement for Nick Mangold, who was released in February.

The 26-year-old Johnson started eight of the final nine games last season while filling in for the injured Mangold. Johnson, a fifth-round draft pick by Pittsburgh out of Vanderbilt in 2014, was claimed off waivers by New York during his rookie season.

''He learned a lot from Nick,'' coach Todd Bowles said at the NFL owners meetings during the offseason. ''He's great in the run game. He's a good leader and he got better as the year went on, so hopefully those things will continue.''

---

