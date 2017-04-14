Jets CB Nick Marshall suspended 4 games by NFL

New York Jets cornerback Nick Marshall catches a pass during practice before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Cornerback Nick Marshall of the New York Jets has been suspended by the NFL for the first four games of the 2017 regular season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancers.

Heading into his third pro season, Marshall is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games before serving the suspension.

A college quarterback at Auburn, Marshall was converted to cornerback by Jacksonville in 2015. He joined the Jets last season and has mostly been used as a kick returner.

This is the third offseason suspension for the Jets. Wide receiver Jalin Marshall has been barred for four games and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins for two.



