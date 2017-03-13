Jersey's Olivia Jordan-Higgins wins Symetra Tour opener

norm: Mr Shakir, let me explain how the VAST MAJORITY of the country feels about your master plan by telling you a little story: I bought a bird feeder. I hung it on my back porch and filled it with seed. What a beauty of a bird feeder it was, as I filled it lovingly with seed. Within a week we had hundreds of birds taking advantage of the continuous flow of free and easily accessible food. But then the birds started building nests in the boards of the patio, above the table, and next to the barbecue. Then came the chit. It was everywhere: on the patio tile, the chairs, the table ... everywhere! Then some of the birds turned mean. They would dive bomb me and try to peck me even though I had fed them out of my own pocket. And others birds were boisterous and loud. They sat on the feeder and squawked and screamed at all hours of the day and night and demanded that I fill it when it got low on food. After a while, I couldn't even sit on my own back porch anymore. So I took down the bird feeder and in three days the birds were gone. I cleaned up their mess and took down the many nests they had built all over the patio. Soon, the back yard was like it used to be ..... quiet, serene.... and no one demanding their rights to a free meal. Now let's see.....Our government gives out free food, subsidized housing, free medical care and free education, and allows anyone born here to be an automatic citizen. Then the illegals came by the tens of thousands. Suddenly our taxes went up to pay for free services; small apartments are housing 5 families; you have to wait 6 hours to be seen by an emergency room doctor; Your child's second grade class is behind other schools because over half the class doesn't speak English. Corn Flakes now come in a bilingual box; I have to 'press one ' to hear my bank talk to me in English, and people waving flags other than ”ours” are squawking and screaming in the streets, demanding more rights and free liberties. I think it's time for the government to take down the bird feeder. I’ve about had it with this chit. And look, if you don’t like what I’ve just written here then it’s probably time for you to pack your ditty bag and leave because we’ve elected a president who was elected legally on promising to do just what I just wrote about in this illustrative little story. I like having birds in my yard just like any other bird over but I determine how many and by hospitality, I run the show, the birds don’t and should a radical squirrel try to raid the seed he or she tastes my pellet gun. There’s a message here Shakir, hope you got it because it’s coming, one way or the other it’s coming. Peacefully or violently, bet on it.