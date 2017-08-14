Jerry Rice, at 54 years old, runs routes at 49ers practice and still has game

When Jerry Rice is collecting social security checks and is eligible to get the senior discount at Denny’s, he’ll probably still be able to line up and beat some NFL corners.

Does Rice ever age? He’s 54 now. One of the reasons he’s the G.O.A.T. is that he was productive well past an age in which most NFL receivers slow down. In his last season, with the Seattle Seahawks, he had an eight-catch, 145-yard game against the Dallas Cowboys. He was 42 years old.

So when Rice came out to San Francisco 49ers practice (h/t to Niners Nation), he wasn’t content to sit on the sideline and tell stories about Super Bowl XXIII. Nope, he was out there doing drills with the receivers. You tell me if this looks like a 54-year-old man.

Jerry Rice & Steve Young talked to #49ers today about franchise's legacy and culture. Jerry sticking around to run WR drills pic.twitter.com/x2kItIKRFK — Cam Inman (@CamInman) August 14, 2017













Now, I’m not saying Rice could still go for 1,000 yards, but I’m not sure the 49ers have anyone better on the roster for a third-and-4 slant route. Maybe Rice can pull a Gordie Howe and suit up one last time.

Jerry Rice, shown here as Pro Bowl alumni team captain in 2014, joined the 49ers at their practice Monday.

