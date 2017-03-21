Jerry Krause, architect of six Chicago Bulls championships, dies at 77

Jerry Krause, the architect of six NBA title teams between 1991 and 1998, has passed away. The former Chicago Bulls general manager was 77.

A longtime baseball and basketball scout, Krause’s in-roads within the Chicago scouting scene led to his ascension from that anonymous heap and into an NBA front office in 1985, with new Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf’s move to create a sense of symmetry between the Bulls and his other love, the Chicago White Sox. Shifting his focus entirely to basketball, Krause either drafted, hired or traded for Hall of Famers Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and coach Phil Jackson alongside All-Stars including Horace Grant, B.J. Armstrong, Metta World Peace, Elton Brand, and near-All-Star types like Tyson Chandler, Jamal Crawford, and Toni Kukoc.

The Chicago Tribune’s K.C. Johnson was the first to break the news:

Jerry Krause, GM of the Bulls for their six title teams, passed away this afternoon at age 77, a member of the family told the Tribune. RIP — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 21, 2017





A Chicago native, Krause was born in 1939 to a decidedly unathletic family, yet this didn’t prevent him from becoming a high school baseball catcher of some renown at Chicago’s Taft High School. Upon graduation from Bradley University, Krause began to move up the professional scouting ranks and into a somewhat self-styled portrait as that of a secretive type with little to share unless the bosses were asking.

His secretive ways were hardly unique amongst baseball and basketball scouts at the time, but his lack of typical pro sporting airs and oftentimes brusque personality drove some to hand the “Sleuth” sobriquet to Krause’s call sheet. The moniker that began as an unkind kiss-off before evolving into a semi-accurate portrayal of a man who loved his various jobs spent slumming around ballparks and basketball arenas, and loved the ability to seek out what he saw as moving and important and true.

Jerry Krause was not alone in his attempts to beat others to the scouting punch, and it was his move to push then-Baltimore Bullets into drafting Earl Monroe No. 2 overall in the 1969 draft that helped establish Krause’s stature as a scout worth listening to. Krause, then just 30, selected Monroe out of historically black Winston Salem-State upon the recommendation of coach Clarence “Big House” Gaines.

Monroe would go on to a Hall of Fame career of his own, while Gaines’ son Clarence would later join Krause in the Chicago front office as the GM’s deputy, helping to spot and trade for the then-Ron Artest in the middle of the 1999 draft, among other accomplishments.

Krause was still working for the White Sox when Reinsdorf bought the Chicago Bulls in 1984, inheriting Rookie of the Year Michael Jordan along the way. Krause was hired by the Bulls soon after.

Jordan’s presence hardly did much to even out the rest of what Krause was handed with the Bulls. It was an uninspiring crew of not only limited basketball talents, but a drug-ridden, uninspired lot that was well aware of the fact that Chicago’s presence in the pro basketball scene was hardly legendary. What with a series of failed franchises in the city and little to show for nearly two decades in the league at that point, Chicago was an NBA also-ran. If that.

Michael Jordan, you may have heard, changed a bit of this, but the MJ wouldn’t have had a team to stand on, shout at, or pass to were it not for the brilliance of Jerry Krause.

Even after less than a year running the team, Krause became more than aware of Jordan’s propensity as a rookie to tear down those whose competitive tastes didn’t suit him. Though the new Bulls GM could hardly touch the basketball net without a boost, he related to Jordan in this cutthroat realm, and while his initial work may have driven the Olympian and near-league leading scorer nuts, even MJ could see the point here.

Drug offenders were out, as were high usage players that needed to dominate the ball in order to score – it was a sharp demarcation point involving personalities that were not to be seen anywhere near Michael Jordan both on court and off. Jordan helped himself with his dogged sense of sporting spirit, he was hardly a Rush Street regular, and Krause quickly spoke to his new player’s thirst for the jugular in drafting Charles Oakley in 1985 with the first lottery pick of the Krause Era.

