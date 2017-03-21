Jerry Krause, architect of six Chicago Bulls championships, dies at 77

Jerry Krause, the architect of six NBA title teams between 1991 and 1998, has passed away. The former Chicago Bulls general manager was 77.
A longtime baseball and basketball scout, Krause’s in-roads within the Chicago scouting scene led to his ascension from that anonymous heap and into an NBA front office in 1985, with new Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf’s move to create a sense of symmetry between the Bulls and his other love, the Chicago White Sox. Shifting his focus entirely to basketball, Krause either drafted, hired or traded for Hall of Famers Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and coach Phil Jackson alongside All-Stars including Horace Grant, B.J. Armstrong, Metta World Peace, Elton Brand, and near-All-Star types like Tyson Chandler, Jamal Crawford, and Toni Kukoc.
The Chicago Tribune’s K.C. Johnson was the first to break the news:
Jerry Krause, GM of the Bulls for their six title teams, passed away this afternoon at age 77, a member of the family told the Tribune. RIP
— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 21, 2017
A Chicago native, Krause was born in 1939 to a decidedly unathletic family, yet this didn’t prevent him from becoming a high school baseball catcher of some renown at Chicago’s Taft High School. Upon graduation from Bradley University, Krause began to move up the professional scouting ranks and into a somewhat self-styled portrait as that of a secretive type with little to share unless the bosses were asking.
His secretive ways were hardly unique amongst baseball and basketball scouts at the time, but his lack of typical pro sporting airs and oftentimes brusque personality drove some to hand the “Sleuth” sobriquet to Krause’s call sheet. The moniker that began as an unkind kiss-off before evolving into a semi-accurate portrayal of a man who loved his various jobs spent slumming around ballparks and basketball arenas, and loved the ability to seek out what he saw as moving and important and true.
Jerry Krause was not alone in his attempts to beat others to the scouting punch, and it was his move to push then-Baltimore Bullets into drafting Earl Monroe No. 2 overall in the 1969 draft that helped establish Krause’s stature as a scout worth listening to. Krause, then just 30, selected Monroe out of historically black Winston Salem-State upon the recommendation of coach Clarence “Big House” Gaines.
Monroe would go on to a Hall of Fame career of his own, while Gaines’ son Clarence would later join Krause in the Chicago front office as the GM’s deputy, helping to spot and trade for the then-Ron Artest in the middle of the 1999 draft, among other accomplishments.
Krause was still working for the White Sox when Reinsdorf bought the Chicago Bulls in 1984, inheriting Rookie of the Year Michael Jordan along the way. Krause was hired by the Bulls soon after.
Jordan’s presence hardly did much to even out the rest of what Krause was handed with the Bulls. It was an uninspiring crew of not only limited basketball talents, but a drug-ridden, uninspired lot that was well aware of the fact that Chicago’s presence in the pro basketball scene was hardly legendary. What with a series of failed franchises in the city and little to show for nearly two decades in the league at that point, Chicago was an NBA also-ran. If that.
Michael Jordan, you may have heard, changed a bit of this, but the MJ wouldn’t have had a team to stand on, shout at, or pass to were it not for the brilliance of Jerry Krause.
Even after less than a year running the team, Krause became more than aware of Jordan’s propensity as a rookie to tear down those whose competitive tastes didn’t suit him. Though the new Bulls GM could hardly touch the basketball net without a boost, he related to Jordan in this cutthroat realm, and while his initial work may have driven the Olympian and near-league leading scorer nuts, even MJ could see the point here.
Drug offenders were out, as were high usage players that needed to dominate the ball in order to score – it was a sharp demarcation point involving personalities that were not to be seen anywhere near Michael Jordan both on court and off. Jordan helped himself with his dogged sense of sporting spirit, he was hardly a Rush Street regular, and Krause quickly spoke to his new player’s thirst for the jugular in drafting Charles Oakley in 1985 with the first lottery pick of the Krause Era.
Michael Jordan would not have to lead the Bulls in rebounding in his second year as he did in his rookie season, Oakley (a 22-year old Virginia Union product) informed the limited batch of local media that was sent out to meet the draftee upon his Chicago debut. Oakley, Krause, and Jordan, however, could not have expected the eventual setback that permanently altered MJ’s view of his new, technical, boss.
Just two games into 1985-86, Jordan broke a bone in his right foot. A potential career-ending injury then as it is now, the 23-year old colt fought vigorously to not only return to the Bulls ahead of schedule, but to play on his own in pickup games in his home state of North Carolina during the rehabilitation process. Krause and team owner Jerry Reinsdorf, freaked out beyond recognition at the idea of the NBA’s next great star falling victim to the same series of bone breaks that stopped Bill Walton’s career in its tracks, were borderline horrified.
The team’s medical staff and front office went out of its way to convince Jordan to take the slow road back, once pointing out (to Jordan’s great unease) that he had a one-in-ten chance of ending his career should he come back too early from the break, and fall on the foot improperly. Jordan, not keen to either be compared to Bill Walton or a piece of property, fought back at what he saw as needless Chicago paternalism, and the chance to add to better lottery chances with a 1986 playoff miss.
Jerry Krause wanted another high lottery pick to play with, but at the time tanking was anathema, and the Bulls clung to the playoff bracket in 1985-86 under Jerry’s first coaching hire, Stan Albeck. A late-season return from Jordan under a minutes allotment pushed the 32-win Bulls into the postseason and the NBA history books as MJ set a league record with 63 points against the eventual-champion Boston Celtics.
It was another first round loss, though. The second of Jordan’s career, this one coming after a first full season for Reinsdorf and Krause that, in a lot of ways, Krause and Jordan would never recover from. The 1986 draft did not help.
Smitten with his gifts as a proto-Kevin Garnett, Krause selected Ohio State 7-footer Brad Sellers with the No. 9 overall pick in the draft, sliding the big man into a small forward slot that would not be occupied by players of his skillset for decades. The problem for Krause and the Bulls was that Sellers was not the proper Patient Zero for this exercise, and Jordan would still be seen ribbing (to put it kindly) the selection on the Chicago team bus over a decade later.
That relationship, as with many in Jordan’s life, was rarely documented with extended nuance or compassion, mostly because there was little coming from Jordan’s end. Michael Jordan bullied his boss, ceaselessly, for years. By the time it came to honor Jordan and, by extension, Krause in the form of Jordan’s 2010 Hall of Fame induction, Michael decided to use his stage and Krause’s absence to ridicule his former co-worker in a scene that was not only a low point in Jordan’s career, but one of the darker days in NBA history.
Krause rebounded by the setback by dealing one other 7-footer at the height of the NBA’s obsession with the center position for a lithe, 6-7 rookie out of a second-tier college that nobody (outside of Krause and, perhaps, the late Marty Blake) knew the directions to. Scottie Pippen, in time, would become Krause’s greatest triumph as judge of raw talent, drive, and potential impact.
The product of a second-tier college that nobody (outside of perhaps Krause and NBA superscout Marty Blake) knew the directions to, Pippen entered post-high school life as a 6-foot point guard with little prospects outside of his willingness to become a bit more than a small school point guard. The youngest of 12 siblings, Pippen’s obsession with finding a way out was deservedly blessed with a growth spurt that left the Central Arkansas product at 6-7 by the end of his senior year, with Krause only needed the collusion of a series of NBA teams, owners, GMs, agents (including former Cubs shortstop Don Kessinger, now partially representing Pippen) and media in order to make Pippen a Bull.
This led to Krause’s move to deal Olden Polynice and a series of swapped and/or protected pick updates (that wouldn’t look out of place in 2017) to Seattle for Pippen in 1987, his signature move. It would take a few years – Central Arkansas, in one way, is a lot farther away from the NBA than Michael Jordan’s University of North Carolina campus is – but Pippen would eventually retire as the greatest sidekick in NBA history.
There would be better and more famed second-best players on championship teams, but no NBA player to date has performed the role of the decided deputy better than Pippen. His all-around gifts were not only perfectly suited for the Bulls, but also the emerging NBA. In Scottie Pippen, Krause found his ultimate “pup.”
That’s what he called the good ones. Fingertips counted, as did wingspan and neck size. Length and versatility mattered. Reputation, background and attitude also played a significant role in the research process – Krause didn’t leave behind all that those 1950s and 1960s scouts left him upon Jerry’s move to the big city – but so did a significant series of other, often barely-defined, skills and traits that led to Krause growing more and more fond of potential future Chicago Bulls behind the scenes, telling nobody and everyone who would listen all at once. That’s what passion does to a professional.
Phil Jackson, once one of Krause’s pups from Phil’s playing days (the Bullets, with Krause as deputy GM, attempted to draft Jackson in 1967; Krause was taken by his wingspan and broad shoulders along with Jackson’s box score attributes), was by now the team’s head coach after a furtive, ahead-of-its-time (he would burn out after three years) dalliance with Doug Collins in his first head coaching job.
It was that triptych, with Pippen and Jackson alongside Michael Jordan, that would drive the Bulls to series of championships. The trio’s unhealthy and combative relationship with Krause, however, would not only lead to the demise of the Chicago Bulls franchise in 1998 in terms of pure NBA relevance, but also fissures in their own personal relationships that sadly, with Krause’s death, never healed.
Krause shared that competitive bent with both Jordan (who would cheat at board games with family members), Jackson (same) and Pippen (the man who could only return to the scene of the 1998 NBA Finals once back spasms were physically punched out of his back by a Bulls staffer in the visitor’s locker room, as Krause watched in semi-hiding), but it was the similarities in style and in interaction that would eventually lead to the unnecessary, if inevitable, end of the Bulls’ dynasty.
