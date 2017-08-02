Jerry Jones' HOF legacy carved out of anxiety, heavy debt and a father's stern warning about going down as a 'loser'

OXNARD, Calif. – Jerry Jones has pulled his seat close to a couch in his training camp office and has both hands wrapped around a tall glass. Inside is an innocent summertime concoction of sweet tea – most definitely not a few fingers of what the Dallas Cowboys owner would wink and call “a little bit of antifreeze.”

He illustrates an emotion, clenching the glass so tightly that the last bit of liquid is jumping and vibrating and threatening to splash onto the floor.

If you want to know how this NFL journey began for Jerry Jones – the one that will formally deliver him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Canton – this is how he might show you: By squeezing the hell out of a glass to illustrate how nerve-wracked he was in February of 1989, after buying the Cowboys from H.R. “Bum” Bright for $140 million.

“If we’d have been having this conversation back then, I couldn’t have held this glass with both hands without spilling it,” Jones said about his leap into the NFL – which was filled with enough anxiety and sleepless nights that he developed a heart arrhythmia. “I was so damn nervous. I just knew I was going to be the guy that my family, kids, friends and everybody was talking about – the guy that had a chance to have a different life and blew it all over a dream.”

View photos Cowboys owner Jerry Jones knows how to make an entrance as he opens up his team’s 2017 training camp in Oxnard, California. (AP) More

It was just the start of Jones’ Hall of Fame story, which he described to Yahoo Sports in about an hour-long discussion, one he was prone to wandering through without a compass. But he arrived at a blunt point about his NFL beginnings:

“I was scared s—less.”

He says that with a wide smile, of course. It appears Jones likes to tell this tale – the one about the walkin’, talkin’, hustlin’ oil man who got himself into the most wonderfully gratifying business mess of his lifetime. The guy who went maniacally far over his skis just to get into the league, then became filthy rich in the process – simply because he really never saw another option. In Jones’ mind, his entire NFL trek has been carried out with a singular anthem: This was always about going broke, goin’ for broke.

Along the way, he shaped himself into an iconic face and powerbroker who molded the NFL into a projected $14 billion juggernaut. Since 1989, he has been the centerpiece of the league’s promotional revolution. A commissioner behind the commissioner. His role in the league’s television, marketing and sponsorship growth over the last two decades is the stuff of thesis papers and business courses. Decades from now, when Jones is gone and the NFL has receded from the peak of popularity, his place in the league’s fiscal explosion will be worthy of economic study.

Jones will entertain those accolades. He’ll bask in being known as the alpha leader of other billionaires. And he’ll listen to the barks about his mistakes – swapping out coaches early in his career; backing the wrong characters; meddling in play-calling or draft decisions. Wag a finger and tell him he wasn’t patient enough with Jimmy Johnson. Cluck your tongue and ask him why he has been so patient with Jason Garrett. He’ll take it all. He may not agree with the gripes, but he won’t protest too much, so long as you spell his name right.

He’ll readily admit that he has been fallible. But he’ll hope that you agree that he’s also been accessible to the outside world – even touchable. This is all part of the same picture. It’s human and imperfect, still embraceable to the masses despite being acted out on another financial plateau.

But if you really want to talk about Jerry Jones going into the Hall of Fame, he’ll direct you back to the start of his ownership. That’s what makes this special. Jones will give you the CliffsNotes, starting with how he walked into Bum Bright’s office and handed him a notecard that read “$140 million” and told Bright, “That’s what I’m willing to give you for your team.”

Read More