Jeremy Jacobs on Olympics; Alex Ovechkin on Sidney Crosby injury; Ryan Garbutt to KHL (Puck Headlines)

• To be a fly on the wall in this conversation: Former Buffalo Sabres GM Tim Murray and former Buffalo Bills GM Doug Whaley met up in a Buffalo bar after both were fired by owner Terry Pegula. [Deadspin]

• Boston Bruins owner and chairman of the Board of Governors Jeremy Jacobs give his HOT TAKE on the NHL participation in the Olympics: “I think the four people that watch it don’t justify it.” [Boston Herald]

• Heart wrenching story about Oliver Ekman-Larsson using the Arizona Coyotes five day break to go home to Sweden to say goodbye to his mother who was dying of cancer. [Arizona Sports]

• In the current concussion lawsuit against the NHL, the league is pointing the finger at the NHLPA. [TSN]

• Alex Ovechkin opened up to the media for the first time since Sidney Crosby’s concussion. [Washington Post]

• With Patrick Eaves doubtful for the Anaheim Ducks, Corey Perry and Ryan Getzlaf could be reunited for Game 4. [OC Register]

• Randy Carlyle and Todd McLellan once again involve the media in a distraction war of words over the ‘white glove’ treatment of Connor McDavid by the officials. [Edmonton Sun]

• Leon Draisaitl is lightyears ahead in his development than some players at his age. [Edmonton Journal]

• The Ottawa Senators believe Erik Karlsson is a gift from the hockey gods. [SI]

• There is one Washington that’s actually cheering for the Pittsburgh Penguins. [NHL]

• Robb Stauber has been officially tapped at the Women’s National Team coach for the 2018 Olympic Games. [USA Hockey]

• The offseason could be considered the ‘most critical summer’ of GM Ron Francis tenure. [News & Observer]

• It appears Ryan Garbutt is done with hockey in North America, despite being on the San Diego Gulls (AHL) active roster. The forward reportedly signed with HC Sochi of the KHL. [NBC Sports]

• Roundtable debate: ‘Officiating and player safety in the playoffs.’ [The Bloggers’ Tribune]

• Gary Lawless of TSN has joined the Vegas Golden Knights as the role of a ‘team insider.’ [Golden Knights]

• Vegas GM George McPhee called the entry draft ‘weak,’ and not surprisingly contradicts himself in the same interview. [The Sin Bin]

• Theo Fleury reflects on the life and death of former teammate Sasha Lakovic. [Calgary Sun]

• ‘Nothing about Spokane Chiefs’ Jaret Anderson-Dolan is ordinary.’ [Spokesman-Review]

• Down Goes Brown: Five games that could have changed the 2017 draft lottery results. [The Hockey News]

• Stanley Cup and Isobel Cup winning coach of the Buffalo Beauts Craig Muni sits down for a Q&A to discuss the evolution of women’s sports from his perspective as a coach. [FanRag Sports]

• Florida Panthers owner Vinnie Viola could come out a winner after all, that is, at the Kentucky Derby where his horse Always Dreaming is considered a top contender. [The Score]

• Fantasy hockey cage match: Brady Skjei versus Jake Gardiner. Which one is the better own? [Dobber]

• Finally, the Hockey Hall of Fame gets in on the actual reality game, and it’s surprisingly pretty funny.

Caution: Objects and glass might be closer than they appear. #HHOFinRR @NHL pic.twitter.com/OhL3KHxpd5 — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) April 28, 2017





