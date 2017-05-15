Jennifer Lopez Dons a Stunning Floral Sheer Gown for Dinner With Alex Rodriguez: Pics!

Mother's Day never looked so glamorous! Alex Rodriguez took his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, out to dinner on Sunday night, and the mother of two went all-out in the wardrobe department.



The 47-year-old "Ain't Your Mama" singer rocked a sheer floral gown that shared a peek at her enviable stems with plum-colored heels.

A-Rod admired J.Lo's look as he was exiting Nobu. The former New York Yankees star was photographed checking out his dancer love in her gorgeous getup.



In addition to spending time with her man on the holiday, Lopez also shared a photo with the kiddos who made her a mom.

"Mothers Day!!! #proud mama#grateful Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful Mamas!!" the World of Dance star captioned a sweet pic with her twins, Emme and Max.



The couple has been getting closer lately. After making their red carpet debut at the Met Gala earlier this month, they have been spotted on several dinner dates.

And last week Lopez invited her mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, and A-Rod's mom, Lourdes Rodriguez, to the set of her NBC series Shades of Blue.



