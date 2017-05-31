Jeb Bush left Marlins bidding after power struggle with Derek Jeter

Jeb Bush reportedly pulled out of the Marlins bidding after a power struggle with Derek Jeter. (AP Photo)

Jeb Bush knows when to bow out of a fight he can’t win. The former presidential candidate reportedly pulled out of the running for the Miami Marlins ownership bid after a power struggle with Derek Jeter.

The two butted heads over how much control Bush would have if the sale went through, according to CBS Miami.

The initial plan was for Jeter to run the baseball side of the operations and for Bush to run the business side of the team. But in recent talks, it became clear that Jeter was seeking a greater role prompting Bush to back away from the deal.

Despite the disagreement, there’s no bad blood between Bush and Jeter. A source told Joan Murray of CBS Miami the split was “amicable.”

Though Bush is no longer in the picture, Jeter still plans to move forward with his pursuit of the club. While Bush is a big name, his financial commitment to the team was just $20 million. That’s not a significant amount among those capable of buying a sports team. Finding a replacement shouldn’t be too difficult, especially since investors will be eager to work with Jeter.

This time around, whoever partners with Jeter will have a clear understanding of how the organization will run should the deal go through. Jeter will be the boss. There will be no argument about that.

That’s probably for the best. Jeter is undefeated when it comes to feuding with a teammate over his position.

