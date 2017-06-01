Jean Segura and Nelson Cruz exit Thursday’s game with injuries

Mariners shortstop Jean Segura left Thursday afternoon’s game against the Rockies after making the final out of the bottom of the fourth inning. Segura slid late into second base and appeared to jam his ankle.

Segura was 0-for-2 with a walk before exiting. Taylor Motter moved from left field to shortstop, Guillermo Heredia moved from center to left field, and Jarrod Dyson entered the game to play center. If Segura needs a stint on the disabled list, Motter will handle most of the playing time at shortstop.

DH Nelson Cruz was hit on the hand by an 89 MPH change-up from Kyle Freeland in the third inning. He stayed in the game but didn’t take his next at-bat in the fifth inning. Boog Powell pinch-hit for Cruz.

Segura entered Thursday’s action batting a league-leading .344 with an .858 OPS in 195 plate appearances. Cruz was hitting .279/.362/.519 with 12 home runs and an AL-best 42 RBI in 213 PA.

The Mariners should provide an update on the conditions of Segura and Cruz at some point this evening.

