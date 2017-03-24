Jays' Devon Travis says knee feels fine after spring debut

Toronto Blue Jays' Devon Travis hits an RBI double off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 24, 2017, in Dunedin, Fla. Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar scored. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) -- Some good news for Devon Travis: His knee feels fine.

The Toronto second baseman played five innings of defense and had an RBI double Friday in his spring training debut.

''It's a big step right there,'' he said. ''My knee felt good. I'm excited.''

Travis' double came during the second inning. He and grounded into a double play in the fourth in Toronto's 3-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Travis got his only chance in the field on the second pitch of the game. He moved to his left to field Brock Holt's grounder and then throw out the Boston leadoff hitter.

''Crazy is this game,'' Travis said. ''That ball will find you every single time. It was almost like I knew that ball was coming to me.''

Travis has been slowed by a bone bruise on his right knee. He had offseason surgery to remove a small flap of cartilage. His status for the start of the regular season has not been determined.

''It's about how he recovers, reacts, responds moving forward,'' Toronto bench coach DeMarlo Hale said. ''Let's see how he's feeling day to day.''

Travis hit .300 with 11 homers and 50 RBIs in 101 regular-season games last season.

Toronto opens the season April 3 at Baltimore.

JOEY BATS

Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista went 1 for 2 as the designated hitter in his first game since lower back stiffness prevented him from playing for the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic last weekend.

Bautista had an RBI double down the third-base line in the first, but was thrown out later in the inning trying to advance to third after an errant pitch by Drew Pomeranz.

Bautista struck out in the second.

The 36-year-old Bautista was slowed by injuries last season and hit .234 with 22 home runs and 69 RBIs. He then became a free agent before returning to Toronto on a one-year deal. He had been an All-Star for six straight seasons before his drop-off.