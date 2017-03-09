Jay Cutler's Chicago Bears career officially ends after eight frustrating seasons

In 2009, Jay Cutler was a gift from Josh McDaniels to the Chicago Bears.

Young, Pro Bowl quarterbacks with first-round pedigrees are never available at age 26. Then, all of a sudden, Cutler was. McDaniels, in a precursor to what was to come during a disastrous stint as Denver Broncos head coach, alienated Cutler so quickly and thoroughly that the only way out for both sides was a trade. The Bears, search for a great quarterback for decades, jumped all over it.

By 2017, the Bears were happy to say goodbye. Cutler was released on Thursday, a move everyone knew was coming. Any lingering question about it ended when the Bears signed Mike Glennon, the latest move in their never-ending search for a quality long-term quarterback. Cutler asked for his release on Thursday and the Bears granted it, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cutler’s eight years with the Bears: 208 touchdowns, 146 interceptions, a 51-51 record for the Bears with Cutler under center, one playoff berth. Cutler made one Pro Bowl in three seasons with the Broncos. He made none in eight seasons with the Bears.

Cutler’s best season in Chicago was 2010, and that ended with a massive disappointment. In an NFC championship game at home against the Green Bay Packers, Cutler was knocked out with a knee injury. The punchless Bears lost 21-14, and watched their hated rival celebrate an NFC title in their stadium. Two weeks later, the Packers won a Super Bowl. That was Cutler’s last playoff game with the Bears. His struggles against the Packers (22 interceptions and a 68.9 rating in just 13 games, with the Bears posting a 2-11 record) became a bigger part of his Chicago legacy than any success story. The “Smokin’ Jay Cutler” meme is probably more memorable than any of his Bears highlights.

Eight years ago, trading for Cutler was a can’t-miss move. By the last few years of his Chicago career he just had a horrible contract and was constantly annoying Bears fans with regular injuries, ill-timed interceptions and, yes, that constant terrible body language when anything went wrong. He would be benched for Jimmy Clausen at one point. He was outplayed by Brian Hoyer and Josh McCown when he missed time with injuries. For a quarterback who spent eight years in one city, there aren’t a ton of fond memories from the Cutler era for Chicago fans.

Now it’s done. Cutler will move on, presuming he wants to play more. The New York Jets appear to be the most likely landing spot, based on reports and the fact that it’s a classic Jets move. Wherever Cutler goes, he’ll probably always be remembered for his time with the Bears. That’s not a happy thing for either side.

