Javy Baez's tag game is so strong he doesn't even have to look

If you watched the 2016 MLB postseason, you already know Chicago Cubs second baseman Javy Baez is a master of the quick tag. Baez’s tags are a work of art and the one he threw down Tuesday night for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic is the flashiest yet.

In one play, Baez added two things to his highlight reel: a no-look tag and a mid-tag celebration. Too flashy? To some people, sure. Unnecessary? Eh, probably. Still cool? Oh, heck yeah.





A couple things that need to be pointed out: The Dominican Republic’s Nelson Cruz was running from first base, and he stole only five bases the past two seasons. He’s not exactly Dee Gordon. Yadier Molina, one of the best defensive catchers on the planet, was behind the plate for Puerto Rico. In other words: Cruz was dead meat the moment he tried to steal.

At the time of the play, Puerto Rico was riding high in this one, as it was close to knocking off the defending-champ Dominicans in second-round pool play. Puerto Rico won the game 3-1 to remain undefeated in the World Baseball Classic and hand the D.R. its first loss since the 2009 tournament.

There was plenty for Puerto Rico to celebrate Tuesday night. Baez just wasn’t about to wait.

