Jason Motte's daughter shaved his giant beard, and he's unrecognizable

Confusion reigned supreme in the fifth inning of Thursday’s game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets. The Braves had a reliever named Jason Motte warming up in the bullpen, but the guy they showed on camera bore no resemblance to the lumberjack-bearded pitcher we all know.

This is the guy they showed on camera.

Beardless Jason Motte warms up for the Atlanta Braves.

But that can’t be Jason Motte, right? Because this is Jason Motte.

Bearded Jason Motte with the Cardinals in 2014.

Well, apparently, they’re BOTH Jason Motte. Motte signed a minor league deal with the Braves in early April, when he still had that big beard, and was called up to join the Braves’ bullpen on Thursday. But the Braves don’t allow their minor leaguers to have facial hair, so Motte had to shave it all off when he was signed. He didn’t seem terribly conflicted about it, though. He had his 4-year-old daughter Margaret shave it off for him.

B4 finding out MiLB deal w Braves means shaving beard, MMM helping shave it off, & finished product! It'll grow back right? It's just hair! pic.twitter.com/800n1R4GYa — Jason Motte (@JMotte30) April 11, 2017





Margaret looks like she’s having so much fun playing barber with her dad. How many kids can say they got to shave off their dad’s huge beard? But according to the Mets broadcast, she didn’t like how her dad looked without the beard and wants him to grow it back. And that’s understandable. No matter how he looks without the beard, his daughter has probably only known him with it. It’s always weird to see someone with a clean-shaven face when you’ve only known them with facial hair.

Margaret won’t have to deal with having a bare-faced dad for much longer. According to Cut4 and MLB.com’s Danny Knobler, Motte will be growing his beard out again.

But speaking of how he looks, does that pic of Motte with glasses remind you of someone?

Pitcher Jason Motte (left) and comedian John Oliver (right).

Was Jason Motte actually comedian John Oliver the whole time!?

