Jason McCourty bids farewell to Titans in Twitter post

FILE - In this June 10, 2015, file photo,Tennessee Titans cornerback Jason McCourty stretches during at the team's NFL football training facility in Nashville, Tenn. Titans coach Mike Mularkey will have the chance Sunday, Sept. 11, to see something for the first time since he took over this team last November: Starting cornerbacksMcCourty and Perrish Coxplaying together. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Cornerback Jason McCourty says that he is leaving the Tennessee Titans after spending his entire eight-year NFL career with the organization.

McCourty shared the news Thursday afternoon on a Twitter post. The Titans had no immediate comment.

''Never could I have imagined it would be eight years before I would be saying goodbye,'' McCourty wrote in his post. ''I can't thank the Titans organization, my teammates, and the Adams family enough, they have been tremendous to my family and me.''

McCourty was due $7 million this season in the final year of his contract and was a three-time captain and longest tenured player on the roster. But he had only five of his 13 career interceptions over the past four seasons. Injuries limited McCourty to four games in 2015, though he played 14 games last season and was fourth on the team with 64 tackles.

Improving the secondary is a big focus for Tennessee after ranking 30th in the NFL in pass defense last season and tying for 18th with 12 interceptions.

General manager Jon Robinson signed Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan and Jaguars safety Johnathan Cyprien in free agency. LeShaun Sims started the final two games last season as a rookie.

But the Titans have two selections in the first round of the draft on April 27 at Nos. 5 and 18 to add more help in a draft filled with lots of talented cornerbacks. Tennessee also has more than $40 million in salary cap space before releasing McCourty, according to the website Spotrac.com.

McCourty, the 203rd pick out of Rutgers in 2009, also thanked the Titans' fans.

''I can't wait to see in which city he places me next to continue my career,'' McCourty wrote.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL