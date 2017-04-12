Jarvis Landry predicts his Dolphins will sweep the Patriots this season

At least Jarvis Landry showed some confidence, instead of waiting around for Tom Brady to retire like the rest of the AFC East seems to be doing.

The Miami Dolphins receiver, on an NFL-run tour of the United Kingdom, said he thinks his team will sweep the New England Patriots this season according to The MMQB. Then he doubled down on what he said.

“If you’re a competitor, that’s the way you should feel, and I don’t mind saying it,” Landry told The MMQB. “It’s time for a change. I have all the respect in the world for the Patriots, and I respect Tom Brady tremendously. But they’re not our big brother anymore.”

Landry probably isn’t correct in his prediction. The Dolphins haven’t swept New England since 2000, the year before Brady became the Patriots’ starting quarterback. But there’s no harm in Landry saying it (for the most part, “guarantee” stuff in sports is the most overblown story there is; are athletes supposed to not think they’ll win?).

The Dolphins should feel pretty good going into this season. They won nine of 10 games near the end of last season to qualify for the playoffs. They also were swept fairly convincingly by the Patriots, which has been the case for most of the Brady era. Since 2003, the Patriots have won every division title aside from 2008, when Brady missed 15 games with a torn ACL.

Talk about sweeping the Patriots doesn’t mean much without action. Maybe the Dolphins can back up Landry’s words. It has been way too long since there was any real intrigue in the AFC East.

Jarvis Landry predicted the Dolphins would sweep the Patriots this season. (AP) More

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab