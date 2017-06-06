Can Jared Cook be the answer at TE for the Raiders?

The Raiders have a rich history at tight end. Billy Cannon, Dave Casper and Todd Christensen are among those at the position to make Raider Nation proud.

The Raiders would like to see a return of the tight end to their offense this season. It’s why they signed Jared Cook to a two-year, $10.6 million deal.

“With a guy like Jared that can stretch the field vertically like that, it’s going to lead to more single coverage outside,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said via Tacuma Roeback of the San Francisco Chronicle. “…The possibilities are endless when you add a guy at that position that has that much speed vertically. The things that you can do with him really put a lot of stress on the defense.”

Last season, the Raiders’ tight ends combined for only 580 yards, contributing 14 percent of the offense. Cook, who missed six games with an ankle injury, caught 30 passes for 377 yards and a touchdown last season for the Packers. But he left his mark in the playoffs, catching a 36-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers late in a 34-31 victory over the Cowboys.

Cook had 18 catches for 229 yards and two touchdowns in three playoff games.

“He’s a big, long guy, runs really well, stretches the field vertically inside,” offensive coordinator Todd Downing said via Roeback. “He’s a matchup nightmare for linebackers and most safeties. He really brings a sense in the passing game of a mismatch that we can count on week in and week out.”

Cook, though, has never had more than 759 yards (in 2011 with Tennessee) or more than five touchdowns (in 2013 with St. Louis). The Raiders are his fourth team in nine seasons.