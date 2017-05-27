Janoris Jenkins ready for Dez Bryant, Terrelle Pryor, and every other receiver he will face

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins shrugged off any notion that he gave away too much information when he detailed how he shut down Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant.

“Man, listen, football is football. It’s not about a game plan,” Jenkins said Thursday. “Everyone has their own way of attacking each person. I’m not saying that I’m going to go out there and attack him like that this year. I just gave a little clue and that was it.”

AROUND COVER32

This Week in NFL History: This Week in NFL History: May 21 through May 27

Odell Beckham Jr.: Odell Beckham Jr. working out with Cris Carter in lieu of appearing at OTAs

Free Agents: Giants sign free agents Devin Taylor and Duke Ihenacho

Victor Cruz: Victor Cruz signs one-year deal with Bears, takes shots at Giants

Day 3 of OTAs: Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon no-shows on Day 3 of Giants OTAs

Rashad Jennings: Former Giants running back Rashad Jennings wins Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars

Brandon Marshall: Jets’ Sheldon Richardson says locker room is better without former teammate Brandon Marshall

Odell Beckham Jr.: Odell Beckham Jr. signs largest shoe deal for NFL player with Nike

Jenkins’ “little clue” came in February when he broke down how he attacked Bryant. Bryant was targeted seven times while covered by the player now known as Jackrabbit. The result was five incompletions, one interception, and a completion that was subsequently stripped in the Week 1 and Week 14 meetings, both Giants victories.

Jenkins provided specific route and formation tendencies. He even fired a salvo about Bryant’s speed, or lack thereof.

“Everybody’s got to be a double move to get him open because he’s not fast,” Jenkins said.

Bryant didn’t appreciate these comments and fired back. He said the Giants play Cover 5 and will embarrass Jenkins in a one-on-one matchup. Jenkins responded with a tweet of Bryant’s stat line from the two Giants/Cowboys games with the phrase “when you speak facts everybody get mad”.

Someone in Bryant’s camp must have told him that he was responding to a two-month old story. Bryant backed off, saying he “jumped the gun” but he is “still looking forward to our battle”. Jenkins and Bryant’s next battle will be the season-opening Sunday Night Football game on Sept. 10.

Jenkins, who had his first All-Pro season in 2016, dismissed the offseason trash talk.

“Everyone is going to talk, man,” he said. “I just said that facts are facts and I just leave stuff as that. I understand that Dez likes to compete and I like to compete. There’s not any bad blood. It’s just all about competition and having fun.”

Jenkins is not only developing into one of the NFL’s best corners but also one of the best trash talkers.

Jenkins and wide receiver Terrelle Pryor went at it going into last season’s Week 12 game between the Giants and Cleveland Browns. Pryor had six catches for 131 yards in the 27-13 Giants win. Jenkins called Pryor “a s**t eater” who caught his passes in zone coverage. Pryor took the high road, saying Jenkins had a great game and wished him luck.

Pryor signed with the division rival Washington Redskins in the offseason. The Giants face them Thanksgiving night (Nov. 23) and to close out the regular season on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31).

Jenkins is ready for Bryant, Pryor, or any other receiver he will face in 2017.

“I go each week ready to compete no matter who it is, no matter the size or quickness,” he said. “I just look forward to doing my job.”

The post Janoris Jenkins ready for Dez Bryant, Terrelle Pryor, and every other receiver he will face appeared first on Cover32.