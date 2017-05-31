James White on crowded backfield: Just make the most of your opportunities

James White scored the winning touchdown, his third of the game, in Super Bowl LI and then signed a contract extension with the Patriots in April, but neither of those developments signal that he’ll be the lead back in New England this season.

White is joined in the backfield by Dion Lewis, Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead and the Patriots have long been a team that mixes and matches their running backs to the opponent on a weekly basis. White isn’t bothered by the prospect of that arrangement leaving him on the outside looking in at points.

“For me, ever since college and Little League, I’ve always had other guys in the backfield so just make the most of your opportunities,” White said, via CSNNE.com. “Everybody’s going to have a role. You may play one play one game. You may play 60 plays one game. Just be ready for the moment when your number’s called.”

White was ready for that moment in Houston in February and will have a Super Bowl ring to show off for the rest of his life as a result. That’s a pretty good reminder for him and all the other Patriots backs to stay ready this season.