James Harrison's latest crazy workout video might be his craziest one

Every few days, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison posts a short video of his workouts. He’s basically that dude at the gym doing something crazy that you’d never dream of trying, yet you don’t stare directly because this is the last guy in the world you want to get angry at you.

Anyway, the Harrison videos are usually of him doing exercises with a lot of weight. Basically it seems he could walk onto ESPN’s “World’s Strongest Man” competition and blow away whatever guy from Iceland thought he was going to win before Harrison showed up. His latest video goes to a new level, as Harrison does hip thrusts with a bench supporting his back, and does so with what appears to be 675 pounds over his hips (assuming those 14 plates are 45 pounds each, and the bar is too).

Not that for a moment you think this is a fake video, but if that idea ever crossed your mind: 1) don’t tell Harrison, and 2) look at how the bar looks like it’s going to break in half as it sags on each side.





Goodness. Did we mention Harrison is 39 years old?

Harrison has thrived much longer than most NFL linebackers. Last season, at age 38, he started seven games and had five sacks. By the end of the season, he was probably the Steelers’ most reliable pass rusher. When you see his insane workout regimen, you get an idea how he still plays at a high level nearing his 40th birthday.

Just don’t try Harrison’s latest exercise at your local gym, at least not with 675 pounds draped over your hips.

