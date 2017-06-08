James Hardy, former Bills second-rounder, found dead in Indiana

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver James Hardy III was found dead on Wednesday in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was 31.

The Allen County (Ind.) Coroner’s Office reportedly identified the body found in a river as that of Hardy, who played for the Bills in 2008 and 2009. Hardy was also a standout receiver at Indiana University.

Our support is with the Hardy family after the passing of former Bills WR James Hardy. pic.twitter.com/4ZgLDUwyPA — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) June 8, 2017





James Hardy will be missed. Let's remember him with one of his best @HoosierFootball performances. https://t.co/bY6lfe38Cs — Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) June 8, 2017





The details of Hardy’s death are unknown and still being investigated. Hardy was found in a log jam in the Maumee River after emergency responders were called to the scene. Hardy’s body was taken to the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center for an autopsy. According to the county coroner, Hardy had been reported missing by family members a few weeks ago.

A second-round pick out of Indiana in 2008, Hardy caught 10 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns in 16 career games over two seasons before being released by the Bills in final cuts prior to the 2010 season. Hardy was signed to a futures contract by the Baltimore Ravens the following year but never appeared in a regular-season game for the team after injuries derailed his career.

The 6-foot-6 Hardy left the NFL to pursue an acting and modeling career. He was arrested in 2014 after attacking police officers and was later committed to a psychiatric facility near Los Angeles later that year after a judge deemed him unfit to stand trial.

