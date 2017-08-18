James Harden's #DriveByDunkChallenge might be the best one yet

James Harden is a big fan of showboating and casual dunking (AP)

The summer of the #DriveByDunkChallenge continued this week with its newest addition: Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

And oh man, did Harden not disappoint.





Not only did Harden dunk in the middle of a pick-up basketball game while it was being played, he ran away like nothing had happened and escaped in a speedboat!

Only in Miami and only James Harden.

Harden is just the most recent athlete to participate in the viral hit of summer. Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis and Duke guards Grayson Allen and Trevon Duval also threw down some thunderous dunks, with their own unique twists.





Might not want to leave your hoops out….. we coming for em!! #DriveByDunkChallenge #GivesYouWings pic.twitter.com/oeBoW4lzNs — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) July 21, 2017









All of them are great, but Harden’s was the most fun. And included a speedboat.