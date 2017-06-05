Jamaal Charles: Why not think I’m going to be the man?

The Broncos are planning to have a committee approach to the running back position this season and they signed veteran Jamaal Charles to be a part of that committee.

Charles said Monday that he just wants to come in and compete for a spot in the offense, adding that he’d like to help C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker reach greater heights by sharing his experience with them. It doesn’t sound like he would be averse to having some of that happen as those backs are watching him move the ball.

“Why not think I’m going to be the man?” Charles said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post. “If I’m not going to try to be the man why am I here? Might as well be on my couch.”

Charles has missed most of the last two seasons with knee injuries and isn’t going to be going full speed until the team gets to training camp later this summer. He’ll need to hit the ground running at that point in order to convince the Broncos that he’s a viable option for the regular season and doing that will give him a shot at taking a lead role at some point this fall.