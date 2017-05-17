Jake Marisnick hits two homers off Marlins' sculpture, probably owns it now

A number of people in the baseball world make fun of the colorful sculpture beyond the outfield wall at Marlins Park. It’s not what you might call easy on the eyes. But Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick might feel a little differently.

After Tuesday night’s game – a 12-2 pounding by the Astros over the Marlins — it seems like Marisnick might be drawn to the sculpture by forces greater than we can understand.

He hit a pair of homers against the Marlins, both of which clanged off the home-run sculpture. The first was a 450-foot shot, which is no small feat. Teammate Jose Altuve hit one off the sculpture Monday night, but anybody will tell you, two homers are better than one.

Jake Marisnick (center) hit two homers off the Marlins home-run sculpture. (AP) More

If you’ve ever been to a baseball stadium with tacky outfield ornaments you know that hitting them can come with a prize. In this case, The Stew thinks two homers off the sculpture should require that it officially belongs to Marisnick. Especially since art-dealer-turned-team-owner Jeffrey Loria has one foot out the door these days.

The homer sculpture is perhaps the most gaudy sign of the Loria era in Miami. You think Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush want that thing about? Naw, man.

Pretty obvious what needs to happen here: Give into baseball’s carnival side. Put Marisnick’s name on that statue until he can come and move it out of Marlins Park this offseason. Well, unless the Astros pound the sculpture into pieces first.

