Jaguars sign DE Malliciah Goodman to back up Calais Campbell

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed defensive end Malliciah Goodman.

Goodman has appeared in 37 career games with 11 starts, getting 29 tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Goodman was originally selected by Atlanta in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL draft. He spent his first three seasons (2013-15) with the Falcons. He appeared in one game for Seattle last season before returning to Atlanta and playing in two games for the Falcons.

Goodman is expected to back up newly signed veteran free agent Calais Campbell. Goodman replaces veteran Tyson Alualu, a 2010 first-round draft pick who signed with Pittsburgh.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL