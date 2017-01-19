Jaguars retain Hackett as offensive coordinator, add Hobby

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Tom Coughlin and new coach Doug Marrone ended up retaining both coordinators from Gus Bradley's final season.

Jacksonville's new regime formally kept Nate Hackett as offensive coordinator Wednesday, providing some continuity for quarterback Blake Bortles.

Hackett, who was originally hired as the team's quarterbacks coach before the 2015 season, replaced fired offensive coordinator Greg Olson in late October and helped the Jaguars (3-13) make strides in a number of categories.

Jacksonville improved its NFL ranking in time of possession (30th to 13th), goal-to-go efficiency (15th to fourth) and red-zone efficiency (16th to fifth) over the final nine games of the season.

The Jaguars' rushing attack made strides under Hackett, too, improving from 30th to fifth in yards per game.

Had the Jags not kept Hackett, the son of longtime NFL assistant Paul Hackett, Bortles would have had his fourth coordinator in four seasons.

''Nathaniel comes from a coaching family and is truly ardent about the game of football, which is contagious to his players and the assistants,'' Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin said.

''He has a long history of working alongside coach Marrone and we are fortunate to have him on our coaching staff.''

Hackett spent the past seven years with Marrone, including two in Jacksonville, two in Buffalo (2013-14) and three at the collegiate level with Syracuse (2010-12).

Jacksonville also hired Marion Hobby as defensive line coach. Hobby has 22 years of coaching experience, including the past six at Clemson, where he served as co-defensive coordinator/defensive ends coach for the national champion Tigers.

Hobby has two years (2006-07) of NFL experience, having served as an assistant coach with the New Orleans Saints and working with Marrone.

He also spent time at Tennessee-Martin (1995), Louisiana-Lafayette (1996-97), Tennessee (1998), Mississippi (1999-2004), Clemson (2005) and Duke (2008-10).

''Marion Hobby is coming off a national championship-winning season, and over the past six years, has helped establish Clemson as one of the premier defenses in college football,'' Marrone said.

''I had the pleasure of coaching with Marion for two seasons in New Orleans and have personally observed his ability to get the most out of his players.''

