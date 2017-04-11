Jaguars purge another defender by releasing LB Dan Skuta

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have released veteran linebacker Dan Skuta, continuing to purge defensive players.

The 30-year-old Skuta has appeared in 112 games, including 26 with the Jaguars. Skuta signed a five-year contract worth $20.5 million in 2015 that included a little more than $8 million guaranteed.

He totaled 55 tackles and 1+ sacks in two seasons in Jacksonville. His role was marginalized after the drafting of linebacker Myles Jack last year. Skuta previously played for San Francisco (2013-14) and Cincinnati (2009-12).

He's the latest in a growing list of defensive players Jacksonville has sent packing. The Jaguars released defensive linemen Jared Odrick, Sen'Derrick Marks and Roy Miller and opted not to re-sign former first-round draft pick Tyson Alualu. They also traded defensive end Chris Smith to Cincinnati earlier Tuesday for a conditional draft pick.



