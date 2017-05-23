Jaguars, Patriots to practice together in preseason

The stakes won’t be the same as the two times they met in the Super Bowl, but Tom Coughlin and Bill Belichick will have their teams on the same field again this summer.

Discussions about joint practices leading up to the preseason game between the Jaguars and Patriots on August 10 have resulted in an agreement. The two teams will practice together on August 7 and 8 in Foxborough before facing off at Gillette Stadium.

“Having the opportunity to practice with the defending world champions to begin our preseason schedule will be beneficial for our football team,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. “We appreciate Coach Belichick extending the invitation to our organization.”

The Jaguars announced that both practices will be open to the public. The Patriots have also talked to the Texans about joint practices, but nothing has been made official at this point.