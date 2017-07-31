Jaguars dealt a blow as left tackle Branden Albert suddenly retires

Branden Albert’s contract standoff with the Jacksonville Jaguars seemed over, as Albert came to training camp without a holdout. Then, Albert retired.

The team announced Albert’s retirement on its website. With that, the Jaguars lose a player they expected to be their left tackle. Instead of Albert, a two-time Pro Bowler over nine seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, the Jaguars will probably turn to rookie second-round pick Cam Robinson at left tackle.

“I look forward to returning to Miami, the place that I now call ‘home,’ and running my businesses, while giving back to the community,” Albert said in a release. “While this chapter of my life is coming to an end, my story is still going and I hope you’ll follow along. I will be furthering and finishing my education.”

Albert had stayed away from the voluntary sessions during the offseason trying to renegotiate his contract. He came to the mandatory minicamp and was at the first three days of training camp. At age 32, the grind of going through another camp and another season might have played a part in Albert’s decision to walk away now. Albert gave no specific reason for retirement in his statement. Albert, who was acquired by Jacksonville in an offseason trade with the Dolphins, walks away from a 2017 base salary of $8.875 million.

It’s a big blow for the Jaguars (whose game against the Baltimore Ravens in London on Sept. 24 will be streamed live on Verizon). Jacksonville has had offensive line issues for years, which is a reason quarterback Blake Bortles has struggled.

Albert was supposed to help those line problems. Now the Jaguars will likely turn to a rookie to protect Bortles’ blind side.

