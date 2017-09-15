Jacoby Brissett will earn his first start with the Colts on Sunday

Jacoby Brissett – whom the Indianapolis Colts traded for less than two weeks ago – was informed he will get the start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals while Andrew Luck continues to nurse himself back to health after offseason shoulder surgery, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Interestingly enough, the decision to go with Brissett, the former New England Patriot third-stringer, was made on Monday, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports.

Scott Tolzien was predictably awful in a 46-9 Week 1 trouncing by the Rams. The 30-year-old finished just 9-of-18 with two pick-sixes as the offense sputtered to a paltry 225 yards. Turnovers, among other issues, have been a bugaboo throughout Tolzien’s journeyman career.

Whether or not Brissett can become a viable backup remains to be seen, but the 23-year-old appears to have more to offer than Tolzien. In his first NFL start – Week 3 of last season – he guided the Patriots to a 27-0 win against the Houston Texans. Granted he passed for just 103 yards, but Brissett also showcased his dynamic ability as a runner, amassing 48 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He was subsequently shut out the following week in a loss to Buffalo when he had two fumbles.

In mop-up duty last Sunday, he played nine snaps, completing a 50-yard strike to Donte Moncrief that helped orchestrate the Colts’ lone touchdown.

As crucial a time as this is for Brissett in his young career, it may be even more important for his new head coach, Chuck Pagano. Since leading Indianapolis to the AFCcChampionship game two seasons ago, Pagano has endured consecutive .500 seasons. And after Sunday’s embarrassment, chatter about his lack of job security has picked up again.

