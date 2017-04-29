Jacksonville Jaguars: B

Are you a believer that a running back can be the missing piece for a long-struggling franchise? If so, then this might be the draft class for you. The Jaguars spent pick No. 4 on Leonard Fournette, a player with undeniable upside ... as well as past injury issues, and an uncertain fit with QB Blake Bortles’s style. Stealing OT Cam Robinson (No. 34) will help both Fournette and Bortles-he should have gone in Round 1. DE Dawuane Smoot (No. 68) was a player the Jaguars apparently liked more than just about any other team. WR Dede Westbrook (No. 110) can open up the middle of the field, but his character red flags are concerning. Quality sleeper picks came at 148 (LB Blair Brown) and 222 (speedy CB Jalen Myrick). But this all hinges on Fournette. Click here for a complete list of the Jaguars’ picks.
