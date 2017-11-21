Is J.T. Barrett the best QB to ever play at Ohio State?

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2015, file photo, Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) points to the crowd after a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Barrett has shattered nearly every Ohio State passing and scoring record but isnt considered a top NFL prospect. He helped win a national championship but has heard hysterical fans demand that he be benched. For all of his ups and downs through five years at Ohio State, Barrett _ who plays his last regular-season game Saturday against Michigan _ is undeniably a winner. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- J.T. Barrett helped bring Ohio State a national championship but has heard hysterical fans demanding he be benched. He has broken nearly every school passing and scoring record but isn't considered a top NFL prospect.

The quarterback who plays his final regular-season game on Saturday against Michigan is more driven than naturally talented, more analytical than emotional, more pragmatic than go-for-broke. He has struggled with accuracy and his arm strength is mediocre.

But he's undeniably a winner.

He's 35-6 as a starter at Ohio State and holds 35 school and Big Ten records. If he beats the Wolverines again, which has to happen for the No. 8 Buckeyes to have any shot at getting back to the playoffs, he will tie Art Schlichter for most quarterback wins in school history.

Barrett passed four-year starter Schlichter this season in career passing yards, and also holds school records for passing yards per game, completions, completion percentage, touchdown passes, touchdowns responsible for, and total offense. He's second only to Heisman winner Troy Smith in career passing efficiency (157.1 to 153.7).

But it's not all about the numbers.

''He's one of the best leaders I've ever been around,'' Ohio State senior tackle Jamarco Jones said. ''He's also one of the most competitive people I've ever been around. He just wants to win, and he's going to do whatever it takes to win, and that's something that everybody feeds off of.''

His coach, Urban Meyer, says part of that makes Barrett exceptional is a desire to win that exceeds physical limitations or ego.

I love J.T.,'' Meyer said. ''J.T. is a member of the Meyer family and the Buckeye family for the rest of his life.''

Yet Ohio State fans haven't appreciated him as much at times.