J.J. Watt wasn't happy with NFL Network's top 100 list, because he was on it

One would assume J.J. Watt isn’t the only player who was not happy with NFL Network’s “Top 100 Players” list.

It’s probably a good bet he was the only one who ripped the list because he was on it.

Watt, the Houston Texans defensive end, was hurt most of last season. He tried to rush back from a back surgery, played three games, then underwent a season-ending surgery. Watt is undeniably great, one of two three-time NFL defensive player of the year recipients, but he had 1.5 sacks.

And NFL Network put him as the 35th best player in the league on the list.

I played 3 games… this list is a joke. https://t.co/KnKDX1p816 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 6, 2017





Watt seems very conscious about his image, and if you want to be a bit cynical about his tweet that’s fine. But he clearly understands that he shouldn’t be on the list at all, much less 35th. Every year the NFL top 100 list has many head-scratching decisions – mostly because it’s voted on by players, who are kinda busy on Sundays and generally don’t watch film on both sides of the ball or the entire league – but the inclusion of Watt is a heck of a nod of respect to him. Or, the players who voted didn’t realize he was on injured reserve. Either way.

We’ll chalk up Watt’s inclusion on the list as a lifetime achievement award. Hopefully he’s healthy enough to make next year’s list on merit, and he’ll have nothing more to complain about.

J.J. Watt wasn’t happy to be included on the NFL’s “Top 100 Players” list. (AP) More

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab