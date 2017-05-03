Itumeleng Khune returns to Kaizer Chiefs training

The 29-year-old is back in training after missing Amakhosi's last two matches, and he could feature against Abafana Bes'thende on Saturday night

Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune returned to Kaizer Chiefs training on Tuesday as he continues to recover from a hip injury he sustained two weeks ago.

This was confirmed by head coach Steve Komphela, who admitted he's hopeful the experienced shot-stopper will be fit for the home encounter against Golden Arrows this coming weekend.

Komphela though, praised young keeper Bruce Bvuma, who took over from Khune in the last two games.

And despite conceding five goals in the two matches he featured in, Komphela feels the 21-year-old Bvuma did tremendously well.

“Khune started training this morning‚ and we should get feedback‚ but he should be back‚” Komphela told the media.

“Hopefully [he will be ready for Saturday's clash against Arrows]‚ but I must say Bvuma has done tremendously well. That I must say upfront,” he added.

The Glamour Boys will need Khune's experience in the final matches of the season although they appear likely to be out of the title race.