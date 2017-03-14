It's time for Phil Jackson to go all in or leave the Knicks

If Phil Jackson is so enamored with the triangle, he needs to coach it himself. (AP)

It has come to the point of the Phil Jackson era at Madison Square Garden where even James Dolan must know that the celebrated and costly hire grades out to an error. To such a low point where one previously odious regime must now become part of the evaluation process, the qualitative standard by which Jackson can and should be judged.

Bad is bad, and Jackson’s Knicks have been Isiah Thomas bad.

In passing one another inside those hallowed but equally haunted Garden halls, do Jackson and Thomas wink at each other in sheepish acknowledgement of their epic failures in running a downtrodden and demoralized Knicks franchise? Three years in for Jackson, the comparative numbers don’t lie.

They actually favor Thomas, who co-habitats the building as president of the WNBA’s Liberty.

Thomas was hired by Dolan, the ever-blundering owner, in late December 2003, and seven games later reshaped the Knicks in his image with a blockbuster trade for Stephon Marbury. Post-deal, he owns the remainder of that season – a 28-25 run that concluded with a four-game sweep by the Nets in the first round – before two horrific seasons resulted in Dolan dismissively ordering Thomas to the bench to coach his mess, demanding “evident progress,” or else.

Jackson merely observed the final 15 games of the 2013-14 season after his hiring, a 10-5 spurt that fell short of the playoffs and concluded with the firing of coach Mike Woodson. Strike that from Jackson’s executive résumé and what you are left with, heading into Tuesday night’s game against the Pacers, is a 75-156 debacle, or nine wins short of Thomas’ 84 (against 133 losses), despite an additional 14 games.

With the understanding that Jackson’s reign has been no more stable or watchable than Thomas’, isn’t this where Dolan calls him into his office and tells him he can have a better seat for home games while offering him the opportunity to generate thousands of hotel club points to go along with his $12 million-a-year salary?

During his catastrophic public-relations attempt at cleaning up the Charles Oakley oil spill, Dolan went on record saying that Jackson’s job is safe for the remainder of his five-year contract. He never promised not to apply the same approach he took with Thomas. Now that another Jackson edition of the Knicks has essentially quit on its coach, and in no small part thanks to Jackson making Jeff Hornacek’s life untenable with his triangulation tactics, it would seem that Dolan has the perfect excuse to box Jackson in.

Coach or quit, an edict that would make far more sense than it did with Thomas, given Jackson’s record 11 coaching rings claimed in Chicago and Los Angeles, and his insistence of running an offense that he, alone, is totally committed to.

Not long ago, one legendary NBA coach was asked what he made of Jackson’s big-foot fiasco in New York, first experienced by Derek Fisher and now by Hornacek. Requesting anonymity less out of respect for Jackson and more because he wasn’t comfortable with public criticism, he sighed and said: “If you hire someone, let him do what he does best. If you want him to do what you do best, get your ass down there and do it yourself.”

Jackson, 71, has said he is physically incapable of the grinding travel involved in coaching. Fair enough. But the Knicks don’t work for him, he works for them. The current situation isn’t working for anyone.

Let’s take Dolan at his word that he doesn’t want to meddle anymore. Good for him. That doesn’t mean he can’t apply proprietary logic to presidential illogic.

What does Jackson think he is accomplishing – besides usurping his coach – with his occasional triangle clinics when he’s bound to turn over at least half his roster again next season? If he manages to persuade Carmelo Anthony to waive his no-trade clause and a rebuild finally begins in earnest, who better than Jackson to work daily with the cast of young players if his beloved triangle is going to be imbedded into their brains?

