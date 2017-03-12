Israel beats Cuba 4-1 to improve to 4-0 at WBC

Israel's Sam Fuld (23) slides back to first safely as Cuba's first baseman William Saavedra prepares to tag in the seventh inning of their second round game of the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Sunday, March 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

TOKYO (AP) -- Israel continued its surprising run at the World Baseball Classic on Sunday, beating Cuba 4-1 in its first game of the second round to improve to 4-0 in the tournament.

Alfredo Despaigne put Cuba up 1-0 with a solo home run in the second inning but Israel tied the game in the fourth on a double by Ryan Lavarnway that scored Ike Davis from first.

Team Israel took a 2-1 lead in the sixth when Zach Borenstein singled to right scoring Ty Kelly from second base. Blake Gailen made it 3-1 with a two-out double to right that scored Nate Freiman.

Israel tacked on another run in the eighth on a sacrifice bunt by Gailen that scored Borenstein from third.

Josh Zeid pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth when he got Willian Saavedra to ground out to third with two out.