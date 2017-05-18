Isles name Luke Richardson assistant coach

It’s been rumored for a while, and on Thursday it became official — longtime NHL defenseman Luke Richardson has been hired as Doug Weight’s assistant coach in New York.

Richardson, 48, was an Oilers teammate of Weight’s for a few years during the early ’90s.

A veteran d-man with over 1,400 games played in Toronto, Edmonton, Philly, Columbus, Tampa Bay and Ottawa, Richardson has enjoyed good success in the coaching realm. He’s served as an assistant coach with the Sens, and as their bench boss in AHL Binghamton.

In his first year with Bingo, Richardson led the club to a 44-21-1-7 record. He was named the AHL’s Eastern Conference all-star coach in his second year.

Richardson’s been praised for his work developing young prospects. Upon departing the Sens organization last summer — he asked GM Pierre Dorion to be considered for the head coaching gig in Ottawa, but was turned down — the club noted that 13 of Richardson’s players were recalled from Binghamton last season.

Earlier, Richardson received accolades for his work with the likes of Mark Stone, Mike Hoffman and Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

Unsurprisingly, he’s been linked to a variety of NHL jobs.

Richardson was considered a frontrunner for the Sabres gig that eventually went to Dan Bylsma and was interviewed by Ducks GM Bob Murray to replace Bruce Boudreau (the job eventually went to Randy Carlyle).

Most recently, Richardson coached Team Canada to victory at the Spengler Cup.



