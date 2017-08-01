What if … the Islanders never hired Mike Milbury? (NHL Alternate History)

(Ed. Note: Thus begins another summer series here on Puck Daddy. We’ve had Mount Puckmore [what, no Jagr?] and Weird NHL and A-to-Z and so many others. And now, for 2017, one of our more ambitious ones: NHL Alternate History. We’ve asked fans and bloggers from 31 teams to pick one turning point in their franchise’s history and ask ‘what if things had gone differently?’ Trades, hirings, firings, wins, losses, injuries … all of it. How would one different outcome change the course of history for an NHL team?

First up: Our old FanHouse buddy Kevin Schultz presents an alternate history of the New York Islanders. Enjoy!)

By Kevin Schultz

How do you choose just one moment or decision to revise in Islanders history? Is it possible to go back and save the Titanic by jumping in the icy water and pushing your hands against the hull?

The 2017-18 season marks the franchise’s 45th season in existence, the first half littered with Stanley Cups and Hall of Famers while the latter half has been mostly known for poor personnel decisions, never-ending arena sagas, and generally mediocre hockey save for John Tavares. Thanks for choosing me to jump in that icy water Greg. This must be some kind of cruel joke.

There are so many ways to go, that my one Golden Ticket to put one revision into in Islander history is not nearly enough ammunition. But after some careful thought, there’s really only one option that would fix this franchise for the long run.

So, what would a retired and cranky Islanders writer chose to do with said Golden Ticket? We can start with the obvious choice and the one that anyone who follows my rants on Twitter can guess:

Not hiring Mike Milbury.

Believe me I’ll get to that one, but let’s look at some other options as well.

There’s a fun one – the Drive for Five. What if the Islanders beat Gretzky & Co. for a second straight year, securing a fifth straight Stanley Cup? Or what if a number of different playoff series went another way? (The 1993 series against Montreal, 2002 versus Toronto, 2015 against Washington).

Or there’s more obscure changes that could be made. How about a fun fact: that Nassau County had thought about building a state-of-the-art arena as far back as 1956 but decided against it after private money financed Island Garden? Or we can go with avoiding the various contract disputes with star players throughout the years (John Tonnelli, Pat LaFontaine, and Ziggy Palffy immediately come to mind).

There’s a number of different owners that could be nixed. John Spano, a literal criminal, for one.

Let’s start with the Big Mouth Mike Milbury, whose tenure is probably the biggest trash fire in recent hockey managment memory aside from whatever it is the Leafs were doing between 2005 and 2015.

The idea would be to never hire Milbury and avoid a disturbing amount of bad personnel decisions, right? Right.

A quick glance of the potential missed pitfalls of this non-hiring are obvious, but for the sake of fun and having my childhood die a little bit more inside, let’s quickly list what may have been avoided:

Not trading Zdeno Chara or JP Dumont or Todd Bertuzzi or Roberto Luongo

Drafting Jason Spezza instead of trading that pick to Ottawa for Alexei Yashin and buying him out

Not making Tommy Salo cry during an arbitration meeting

Presumably not missing the playoffs for 7 straight seasons and, presumably, winning a playoff round somewhere between 1994 and 2015

Not having to be pissed off on a weekly basis from having to watch one of the biggest trash fires of a GM get paraded around as an expert on NBC. (To really sum up the depths and depravity of Milbury’s mismanagement, here’s a lovely flowchart of all his moves from @webbard. The final summation of his moves is practically nothing.)

That list even cuts Milbury slack on the Zigmund Palffy trade, which was mostly management directed (and if at this point you’re wondering where the 15-year DiPietro contract is, that was actually under Garth Snow’s rule). Maybe in some alternative reality the Islanders could have potentially fielded an All-Star team if they had a GM that sat on their hands instead of trading away any young player who didn’t immediately score 50 goals.

What’s that you say? The Islanders did have someone in the organization at the time Milbury was hired who may very well have been a GM who could have handled this better?

Here’s Newsday from December 3, 1995 the day after then-GM Don Maloney (also a crap Islanders GM, can’t let you skate by on this one, Don) was let go:

On the July day that Don Maloney presented Mike Milbury as the sixth head coach in the history of the Islanders, there was rampant speculation that the general manager also was introducing his successor….. Certainly, co-chairman Robert Rosenthal left the door open yesterday after he announced that Maloney was relieved of his duties. Although he promised the Islanders would conduct a “thorough” search before naming a new GM, Rosenthal indicated the names of both Milbury and Darcy Regier, the assistant GM and director of player personnel, would appear on any short list.

