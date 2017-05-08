Isaiah Thomas after shooting 0 free throws: “It’s got to be called differently” (VIDEO)

Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas shot zero free throws during Game 4 against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. That should shock you, because Thomas’ free-throw rate this season was .441. During these playoffs it rose to a whopping .512. Zero free throws for Thomas was weird.

So weird, in fact, that Thomas’ postgame comments were critical of how the game was officiated. Speaking with reporters, Thomas said he felt the game was not called evenly and that he should have been awarded a few trips to the charity stripe during Washington’s incredible 26-0 run during the third quarter.

“The refs were allowing them to hold and grab and do all those things. I think, especially in that quarter, I might have hit the ground five or six straight times. And I’m not the one that likes hitting the ground. So I think it’s gotta be called differently. Not saying that’s the reason why we lost. They went on a 26-0 run, and we can’t have that on the road. I can’t allow to be held and grabbed every pin-down, every screen and I don’t shoot one free throw. I play the same way each and every night. I think that has to change.”

The Wizards shot a total of 27 free throws on Sunday compared to 24 for Boston. Coming into Game 4, the Celtics had a free throw disparity of +13 for the series.

No word yet on whether Thomas’ comments will be deemed harsh enough to earn him a fine from the league.