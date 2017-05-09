Isaiah Thomas made a new friend during Celtics' trip to D.C.

After two series-opening wins at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics‘ fortunes took a turn for the worse in D.C., as the Washington Wizards once again built a big lead, held onto it, and snuffed out the Celtics’ offense to get on the board in the Eastern Conference semifinals. It was a frustrating Game 3 for Celtics All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas, who followed his 53-point Game 2 masterpiece by struggling to just 13 points on 3-for-8 shooting, one of his quietest performances in 2 1/2 years in a Celtics uniform.

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Evidently, the frustration continued off the court, too. At one point, Thomas found himself feeling compelled to respond to a heckler seated near the Celtics bench with what looks like maybe some NSFW language:





“Things got a little heated last night at the game from the bench as well,” wrote Instagram user thesportytraveler in the caption of a video post that was later picked up by Bleacher Report’s House of Highlights account. “All 5’7 (5’9 my ass) of Isaiah Thomas told this disrespectful fan, I will f*** you up and you know that…..lol ????????”

Thomas also appeared to invite the heckler to “come right here and say it” after the game. Judging by the lack of reports about Thomas fighting a dude immediately following the Celtics’ loss, it seems likely that the fan declined said invitation, and that no follow-up summons came during or after Washington’s Game 4 win to even the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

This is the second time this postseason that a Celtics guard has found himself exchanging unpleasantries with a fan. During the fourth quarter of Game 2 of Boston’s opening-round series against the Chicago Bulls, TNT’s cameras captured Marcus Smart flipping the bird in the direction of the crowd near the area where he’d just missed a 3-pointer:





After reviewing the incident, the NBA fined Smart $25,000 for “making an obscene gesture on the playing court.”

It remains unclear what precipitated Thomas’ clapback to the stands at Verizon Center. We’ll have to see if Thomas runs afoul of Kiki VanDeWeghe and the league office, too.

The pivotal Game 5 between the C’s and Wizards tips off in Boston at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

More NBA coverage:

– – – – – – –

Dan Devine is an editor for Ball Don’t Lie on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at devine@yahoo-inc.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YourManDevine