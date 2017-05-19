Isaiah Thomas: The Cavaliers 'are not the Monstars.' Twitter disagrees.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals got ugly quickly for the Boston Celtics on Thursday night as they faced off against the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers. The well-rested Cavs built a 26-point lead in the first half and never looked back, easily defeating Boston 117-104 behind LeBron James’ 38 points. The game was perfectly captured in one photo of James absolutely obliterating Isaiah Thomas at the rim.

View photos Isaiah Thomas tries to stop LeBron James from getting to the rim in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. (USA Today) More

Take a closer look at that photo by USA Today photographer Bob DeChiara. Does it remind you of anything? Does it remind you of any other dunk from any other superstar? Particularly one from a 1996 film?

Well, it certainly reminded some Twitter users of Michael Jordan’s game-winning dunk in “Space Jam.”

I knew this looked familiar. pic.twitter.com/4oLxH4TwFw — The Dream Shake (@DreamShakeSBN) May 18, 2017





Despite the resemblance, Thomas told reporters that he believes in his team and thinks the Cavs are beatable.

“I believe in these guys,” Thomas said. “We’re not scared of Cleveland. They’re not the Monstars. They’re not on ‘Space Jam.’ Like, they lace up their shoes just like us. They just happened to play better than us in Game 1. We’ve just got to protect home court in Game 2 and get the win.”

The Celtics will look to even the series at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday.