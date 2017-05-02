Isaiah Thomas asks his son how to stop John Wall in adorable 'news conference'

Isaiah Thomas shared an adorable moment with his son, Jaiden, before Tuesday’s Game 2 against the Wizards.

The Celtics’ star took his son to the news conference room inside TD Garden and asked him some tough questions, including how he would stop Wizards point guard John Wall.

Isaiah Thomas' son is getting a pregame interview from a pesky reporter. pic.twitter.com/DDPjVyEWrp — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) May 2, 2017





Jaiden’s response?

“Get fast shoes, and I’ll catch him, and I’ll block his dunk.”

Hard to argue with that, especially when we consider Jaiden’s experience at the podium. He’s not a rookie. He and his brother, James, took over one of Isaiah’s news conferences last year:

Before Tuesday’s game, Jaiden also got some work in on the court. Here he is with Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown going through some ball-handling drills:

Dribbling backwards: not as easy as it looks pic.twitter.com/o8QEoAG1cg — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 2, 2017





Earlier in the day, he arrived at the arena just as all NBA players do, unfazed by the cameras, and with his game face on:





Isaiah Thomas has had an unfathomably difficult few weeks after his sister, Chyna, died in a car crash. Thomas has spoken about how basketball “keeps me going.” Spending time with his family, and moments like this with his son, must offer a similar escape. At the very least, it’s great to see Thomas smiling after all that he’s been through.