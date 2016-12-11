Isabelle, 9-1, rallies to win Big A's Bay Ridge Stakes

NEW YORK (AP) -- Isabelle rallied up the rail for a 9-1 upset Sunday in the $100,000 Bay Ridge Stakes for New York bred fillies and mares at Aqueduct.

The 5-year-old trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott powered through the inside opening for a 5 1/2-length victory, her sixth in 17 starts.

Kendrick Carmouche was aboard for the 1 1/16 miles in 1:47.16.

Isabelle paid $20.20, $9.20 and $6.20.

Super Surprise got second as the 2-1 favorite, returning $3.90 and $2.90.

Kathy's Humor paid $6.50 to show.