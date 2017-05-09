Isaac Asiata should be a day one starter for the Miami Dolphins

Landing potentially the steal of the NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins drafted Utah offensive lineman Isaac Asiata in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Seen by some in the weeks leading up to the draft as a potential first round pick, Asiata fell all the way to the fifth round where the Miami Dolphins traded up to land their likely day one starter at the offensive guard position.

Possessing an extremely thin and weak interior offensive line, the Miami Dolphins knew that they needed to add someone that could start at one of the two guard position. Linked heavily in the draft’s leadup to Forrest Lamp, Miami opted to pass in the first round, landing defensive end Charles Harris instead.

Landing Asiata, the Dolphins may have found their long term solution at the guard position. Already possessing Ja’Wuan James and Laremy Tunsil at the tackle spots, the Miami Dolphins now need to address the interior of the line. Should Mike Pouncey remain healthy and Asiata play well as a guard, then Miami will only have one starting spot along the offensive line to fill.

Considering where Miami was at just a couple of years to go in terms of their offensive line, this improvement shows the team’s desire to improve the protection for quarterback Ryan Tannehill. By adding Asiata, the Dolphins have made another commitment to protecting Tannehill from the type of hits that he took in his first few years with the team.

While the Miami Dolphins already possess Ted Larsen and Jermon Bushrod, both players are aging and are not as good as they once was. While Bushrod should earn a starting spot due to the fact that he spent last season with the Dolphins, Larsen could be used as a depth piece for Miami’s roster.

No matter what happens between those two though, I firmly expect Isaac Asiata to be a day one starter for the Miami Dolphins. Should he earn this role, I also expect him to be a long term answer to the team’s need at the offensive guard position.

