Is Tiger Woods playing in the Masters? He tells GMA 'God, I hope so'

Tiger Woods didn’t exactly inspire confidence on Monday that he would be playing in the Masters in a two-and-a-half weeks. Appearing on “Good Morning America” ahead of a book signing for his new book, co-written with Lorne Rubenstein, about his 1997 Masters win, Woods was asked if he would be competing at Augusta National in search of a fifth green jacket win.

Woods’ response?

“God, I hope so. I’m trying. I’m trying everything to be able to get back and play,” he said. “I love that event. It’s meant so much to me in my life. It has so much history and meaning to me, I’d love to get back.”

What that arsenal looks like that Woods is trying is unclear, though he did tell NBC’s Mike Tirico that he has resumed some sort of golf activity — again, what that exactly might be is left to the imagination.

Woods hasn’t competed since Feb. 2, when he shot 77 in the opening round of the Dubai Desert Classic before withdrawing, citing lower back spasms. Woods pulled out of two more intended starts and has offered no timetable for his return. Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, disputed a Golf Digest report that the 14-time major winner is “doubtful” for the Masters.

Woods told GMA that he is struggling to get his 41-year-old body to get back into playing shape.

“I need to get back physically,” he said. “The mind is sharp. I just need to get the body willing to do it. That’s the hard part, is getting the prep time in. I haven’t been able to get as much prep time in, haven’t been able to train like I used to, practice like I used to, so it’s been harder.”