Is Anthony Davis on course to become Kevin Garnett 2.0?

PHILADELPHIA – Champagne dripped from the bill of his championship cap, down to his soaked designer shirt, when Alvin Gentry smiled into a camera, put aside the Golden State Warriors’ euphoric celebration and started transitioning into an optimistic future. Wiping bubbly from his eyes, Gentry playfully made it known – much to the chagrin of Warriors coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers, who were standing nearby – that he was already looking ahead to his new team and his new star.

“Aye, A.D.!” Gentry called out to New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, wherever he was watching. “A.D.! Next year, we’re going to be right back here! Right. Back. Here!”

Gentry laughed through the entire declaration, but he wasn’t joking. And while that statement might sound like sheer lunacy right now, Gentry believed every word of it in the summer of 2015. The Pelicans, the team that had just hired Gentry as head coach, played the Warriors closer than their four-game, first-round sweep that season would suggest. New Orleans also had the franchise building block in Davis that nearly every organization lusted over and an odd, yet intriguing, mix of complementary pieces.

“I just felt that, with that group of guys, and then changing a little bit the style of play …” Gentry recently told The Vertical, “but at the end of the day, I have not coached that team one second.”

That team is long gone. Jrue Holiday, Tyreke Evans and Quincy Pondexter have had their careers marred by injuries and other hardships since that playoff series. Ryan Anderson and Eric Gordon fled for Houston the moment they hit free agency last summer. And, the shell of what remains has been cracked by the Pelicans’ inability to ever be whole, placing a greater weight on Davis’ shoulders that can’t be masked by those T-shirts he wears underneath his uniform.

“It’s hard for me to even realize what kind of team we have because we haven’t been together,” Gentry told The Vertical. “Usually somebody is hurt or missing or sitting out or on limited time. So many guys haven’t even been in training camp. It’s crazy, I know. I hope we can get healthy enough where we can see what we have.”

But even at full strength, the Pelicans don’t have the talent to rise much higher than they were two years ago, when they made a playoff appearance that now looks like a fluke, considering the opening for the eighth spot was created by Kevin Durant breaking his foot with Oklahoma City. New Orleans is a long way from accumulating what’s needed to compete at the level Gentry predicted during the Warriors’ championship celebration. Last summer, New Orleans general manager Dell Demps drafted Buddy Hield but used free agency to acquire scrappy overachievers who have fought for spots in the league. While that gives them a grinding identity, what the Pelicans are can’t be saved by even Davis’ transcendent gifts.

After a 0-8 start, Davis' Pelicans are 10-21 this season. (Getty Images) More

The Pelicans are in danger of turning Davis into Kevin Garnett 2.0 – another generational big man whose franchise could never quite find the right supporting cast and left a magnificent player mired in mediocrity until he got traded much too late. Davis, 23, doesn’t have Garnett’s crazy but is already showing incredible patience and loyalty, telling The Vertical last month that he has “never” thought about bailing on the Pelicans. Once Garnett got to Boston and experienced winning on a championship level with the Celtics, however, he started to question the wisdom of that mentality by stating, “Loyalty is something that hurts you at times because you can’t get youth back.”

Davis is signed through 2020, but the NBA will soon make it harder for players like him to leave dire situations or even get much help. Durant’s move to Golden State prompted the owners to make the financial incentives for staying so lopsided in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement that trying to join a super team would be that much more difficult. On the other side, it would also make it more difficult for the Pelicans to get free-agency support, leaving the lottery as the best and perhaps only way to improve.

