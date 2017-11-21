Iron Bowl matchup showcases 2 of nation's best defenses

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) -- The Iron Bowl typically features one of the nation's best defenses. Either Alabama or Auburn usually showcases a group that's stingy against the run and mostly denies big passing plays.

This year, both have defenses matching that description.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Auburn have been among the Southeastern Conference's stingiest teams going into Saturday's showdown. And both will have their work cut out for them against two of the league's most potent offenses, especially with some injury issues.

Led by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick , the Crimson Tide (11-0, 7-0 SEC, No. 1 CFP) is formidable as always, leading the nation in total and scoring defense. The Tigers (9-2, 6-1, No. 6 CFP)) aren't too far behind with the help of a dominant pass rusher in Jeff Holland.

Both defenses will be tasked with containing playmaking quarterbacks with at least one go-to receiver and talented tailbacks. Fitzpatrick said Alabama expects a few deep balls with a steady diet of runs by Kerryon Johnson & Co.

''They love to run the ball, run the ball, run the ball and then throw shots over the top,'' the Alabama DB said. ''The last couple of years we did a good job of stopping that. I think we'll be able to keep doing that.''

Alabama is allowing just 244 total yards and 10.2 points per game, along with 87 yards on the ground (second-best nationally).

The Tide doesn't have dominant pass rushers like Tim Williams and Jonathan Allen last season, but Auburn coach Gus Malzahn says coordinator Jeremy Pruitt's defense is, if anything, more aggressive than in the past.

''It looks to me like they pressure a little bit more than they have in the past,'' Malzahn said. ''And I think their defensive coordinator is kind of putting his stamp on the defense a little bit more than he has in the past. They're very aggressive.''