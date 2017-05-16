Iowa State losing front court player Ray Kasongo to transfer

AMES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa State's Ray Kasongo is leaving the program without ever playing a game for the Cyclones.

Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said Tuesday that he and the 6-foot-9 Kasongo agreed that it would be best if the Canadian finished his career at another school. The move came just one day after the Cyclones announced that former Princeton big man Hans Brace will join them next season as a graduate transfer.

Kasongo signed with Tennessee after a year of junior college, but he left for Ames after playing sparingly in 2015-16. He sat out last season under NCAA transfer rules.

Iowa State still has two open scholarships for next season.



