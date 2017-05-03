Introducing Watson’s Best Friend: Texans Tight Ends.

The Houston Texans have two solid tight ends on their roster and another who is yet to prove himself. The trio of C.J. Fiedorowicz, Ryan Griffin and Stephen Anderson isn’t the flashiest group. With their skill sets, they are more than capable of getting the job done.

Fiedorowicz is the starting tight end for the Texans. He made a huge step forward in the progression of his career last season. Accumulating 54 receptions for 559 yards and four touchdowns. With an impressive 10.4 yards per reception, this shows his ability to catch the ball downfield and not just on short check down routes. Fiedorowicz started trending upward last season and that is with poor quarterback play. With consistent and better play from the quarterback position, it is easy to envision continued improvement.

Griffin, like Fiedorowicz, had a promising season last year. Amassing 50 receptions for 442 yards and two touchdowns. Griffin has become part of nice one-two punch for the Texans offense. His ability to catch passes closer to the line of scrimmage than Fiedorowicz, allows the other receivers to find space downfield.

The third tight end on the roster is Anderson, who was a rookie last season. He wasn’t expected to do much since he was third on the depth chart behind Fiedorowicz and Griffin. He saw the field in 13 games but his statistics were pedestrian. 11 receptions for 93 yards and one touchdown. Anderson has a solid spot carved out for him on the roster and he will be able to take advantage of it. With the wide receivers and tight ends on the roster, little attention will be given to him when he is on the field.

For the Texans offense to reach it’s full potential this season, the quarterback will have to become best friends with the tight ends. This is especially true if the coaching staff decides to go with Watson as the starter. Fiedorowicz and Griffin are able to be effective because of all the attention DeAndre Hopkins requires. Add in Will Fuller and Jaelen Strong, the tight ends will be able to take advantage of single coverage all season long.

While it would be wrong to confuse the Texans strong duo at the tight end with elite tight ends. Fiedorowicz and Griffin have the potential to cause headaches for opposing defenses. Comparable to a poor man’s version of the Patriots tight ends, just not as athletic or flashy. They are productive and solid contributors on offense. If the Texans are to have a successful season, production from the tight end position will be vital.

